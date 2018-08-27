Ohtani (elbow) threw a 50-pitch simulated game Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

If Ohtani manages to make a return to the hill sometime in September, the Angels will schedule him to pitch on six days rest. Manager Mike Scioscia stated Ohtani's sim game went well, and that his stuff is good enough to get big-league hitters our right now, per Fletcher. Ohtani is slated to toss another bullpen later in the week, although it's unclear what the next step will be after that.

