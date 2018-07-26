Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Two-run homer Wednesday
Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 11-3 win over the White Sox.
Ohtani's fifth-inning long ball was his ninth of the season, and helped break open what had previously been just a one-run lead. The 24-year-old is hitting .250/.327/.545 with three homers and five RBI in 44 at-bats since returning off the disabled list at the start of the month. While he continues to work his way toward getting back on the mound, Ohtani figures to stay in the lineup most days.
