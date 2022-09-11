Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's loss versus the Astros.

A late addition to the lineup due to concerns over a lingering blister could not keep Ohtani from mashing Sunday. He broke the game open with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, his 34th long ball of the season. The two-way star has four home runs over his last six games and continues to make his case to win his second straight MVP. He is slashing .266/.355/.539 in 577 plate appearances this season.