Ohtani (10-7) pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five, and he went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored at the plate.

Ohtani's combined batting and pitching lines produced something not seen in 50 years in the American League, ESPN reports. It was a welcome return to dominance for the right-hander -- he had allowed 11 runs (10 earned) across 18 innings in his last three starts, all losses. He lowered his ERA to 2.68 with a 1.05 WHIP and 157:27 K:BB through 111 innings across 19 starts, and he's up to 25 homers, 66 RBI, 62 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 460 plate appearances. Ohtani's next projected start on the mound is lined up for a home start versus the Mariners next week.