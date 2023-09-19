Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A statement made by Ohtani's agent failed to specify what kind of procedure Ohtani received, but it said that he will be able to hit by the start of next season and resume pitching in games in 2025. The two-way phenom slashed .304/.412/.654 -- all of which represent career-highs -- with 44 homers across 594 plate appearances this season, and he also maintained a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 167 strikeouts through 132 innings on the mound. Ohtani is set to become a free agent this offseason and is certain to spark a bidding war between many teams despite his elbow injury.