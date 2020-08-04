Ohtani (forearm) isn't expected to pitch again this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old suffered a Grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass in his right forearm over the weekend, and manager Joe Maddon said, "I don't anticipate him pitching at all this year." Ohtani won't begin a throwing progression for at least 4-to-6 weeks, but he's still expected to serve as the team's primary designated hitter. However, he remains out of the lineup Tuesday as he continues to be evaluated, per Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times.