Ohtani left Sunday's game against the White Sox following a collision at home plate, though he was able to walk off under his own power, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani struck out Yoan Moncada for what would have been the final out of the fifth inning, but the ball got away from catcher Max Stassi, who then overthrew Jared Walsh at first base. Two runners came around to score, with Jose Abreu sliding into Ohtani's ankle at the conclusion of the play. Ohtani was likely to leave the game anyway, however, as he'd thrown 92 pitches and was getting into trouble. Prior to wild final play, Ohtani was having exactly the sort of game that made him so hyped when he first crossed the Pacific, hitting the hardest-hit ball of the season while throwing the fastest pitches of any starter thus far this year. He left the game after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer on the offensive side and allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings on the mound.