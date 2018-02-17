Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will be used as pinch runner
Ohtani (ankle, elbow) will not only be available to pinch hit on days where he is not pitching or starting at DH, but he will be available as a pinch runner as well, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani has famously been clocked as an 80-grade runner in the past, so from a pure talent standpoint, he may be the Angels' best pinch-running option late in games. This adds some minor value to his profile in leagues where owners can start him as a hitter. Ohtani will throw two innings of live batting practice Saturday and will hit in live batting practice Tuesday and Wednesday, suggesting that he is close to fully recovered from lingering ankle and elbow issues.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could make 2-to-3 DH starts per week•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Continuing throwing program•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Has sprained elbow ligament•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't play outfield in 2018•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Angels win sweepstakes•
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.