Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will DH on Thursday
Ohtani is set to DH and bat fifth against Baltimore on Thursday.
Ohtani will be back in the lineup for the second straight day as he remains on track to take the mound Sunday, though the club has yet to name an official starter for the series finale in Seattle.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could start Sunday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting fifth Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: To DH Tuesday, pitch next weekend•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could throw bullpen session Monday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...