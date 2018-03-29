Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will DH on Thursday
Ohtani is in Thursday's Opening Day lineup against Oakland. He will bat eighth and serve as the designated hitter, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
With Ian Kinsler still working his way back from a minor groin injury, Luis Valbuena will man the hot corner and Ohtani draws the start at DH for the first game of the 2018 season. Ohtani is set to make his first start on the mound during Sunday's series finale.
