Ohtani will hit in the leadoff or second spot in the order on days when he is in the lineup as a batter, Taylor Blake Ward of Locked on Angels reports.

Ohtani has been scorching at the plate this spring, slashing .571/.594/1.107 with five home runs and eight RBI. David Fletcher typically bats leadoff for the Angels, so Ohtani could be used most frequently in the second spot as a tablesetter for Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.