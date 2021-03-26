Ohtani will hit in the leadoff or second spot in the order on days when he is in the lineup as a batter, Taylor Blake Ward of Locked on Angels reports.
Ohtani has been scorching at the plate this spring, slashing .571/.594/1.107 with five home runs and eight RBI. David Fletcher typically bats leadoff for the Angels, so Ohtani could be used most frequently in the second spot as a tablesetter for Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Impresses as hitter, pitcher Sunday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes deep twice in spring contest•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Roughed up in start Saturday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Flashes heat in first spring start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't be tied to specific day•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Touches triple digits•