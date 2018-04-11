Ohtani will serve as the Angels' designated hitter against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was not in the Angels' lineup Tuesday as they faced left-hander Martin Perez -- although he did ground out in a pinch hit appearance -- but will return as the designated hitter for Wednesday's matchup against left-hander Matt Moore. The 23-year-old will next take the mound Sunday against the Royals, which will allow him to potentially be in the lineup for the first three games of the series in Kansas City, as well.