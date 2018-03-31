Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will sit against lefty
Ohtani is not in the lineup against the A's on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a strikeout in the Angels' Opening Day loss to the A's, but will return to the bench with left-hander Sean Manaea taking the mound for Oakland on Friday. It remains to be seen when the 23-year-old will be back at DH for the Angels, but he is slated to make his debut as a starting pitcher in Sunday's series finale with the A's.
