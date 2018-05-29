Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will start Wednesday
Ohtani was officially named Wednesday's starting pitcher against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani was scheduled to throw Wednesday, and manager Mike Scioscia made it official Tuesday. The 23-year-old has posted a 3.35 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 52 strikeouts across 40.1 innings this season.
