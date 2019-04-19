Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will take BP with team Friday
Ohtani (elbow) is scheduled to take batting practice on the field with the team Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
While it remains unclear if Ohtani has hit in any simulated games since gaining clearance for live hitting, the fact that he'll be taking BP with the rest of his teammates is another step in the right direction. He remains on target for a May return, barring any setbacks.
