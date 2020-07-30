Ohtani's next start will come Sunday despite the fact that he threw only 30 pitches in his season debut, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani struggled mightily in his first start of the season Sunday, failing to record an out while allowing five earned runs. The short outing won't result in an adjustment to his pitching schedule, however, as the Angels will stick to the every-Sunday routine they set up prior to the start of the season. That puts Ohtani in line for a tough matchup against Houston on Aug. 2.