Ohtani will not be on a pitch count in his first start of the season Sunday against Oakland, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Pitchers entered this season at varying levels of readiness depending on how well they were able to stay in some approximation of game shape during the shutdown period. In Ohtani's case, he continued to throw the whole time as he was still completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Expect him to pitch as deep into the contest as his performance allows.