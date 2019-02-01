Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Ohtani (elbow) has been cleared to begin "full strengthening" rehabilitation but hasn't started to swing a bat yet and won't be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
While Ohtani's follow-up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttache went well, the 24-year-old still has a long road ahead of him before being cleared to take the field. As expected, he certainly won't be ready to roll at the beginning of the 2019 campaign, and an exact timetable for his return likely won't become available until he's further along in the recovery process.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Nearing follow-up appointment•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Status uncertain for start of camp•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Regains full range of motion•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Recovery going well•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: On track in recovery•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...