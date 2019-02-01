Ohtani (elbow) has been cleared to begin "full strengthening" rehabilitation but hasn't started to swing a bat yet and won't be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While Ohtani's follow-up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttache went well, the 24-year-old still has a long road ahead of him before being cleared to take the field. As expected, he certainly won't be ready to roll at the beginning of the 2019 campaign, and an exact timetable for his return likely won't become available until he's further along in the recovery process.