Ohtani will pitch as a normal member of the Angels' six-man rotation this season and won't be locked into a specific day of the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Teams in Ohtani's native Japan typically use six-man rotations and have one off day per week, allowing each starter to pitch on a dedicated day throughout the season. The Angels had kept Ohtani on a similar schedule when he first came to MLB, but they intend to use him in the same way as the rest of their rotation this season. They'll still use a non-standard six-man rotation, which limits his potential two-start weeks, but he'll at least now have the chance to receive a few throughout the season if he happens to line up right during a week in which the Angels play seven games.