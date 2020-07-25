Ohtani won't be on an innings restriction this season even in the case of a potential playoff run, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani did not pitch at all last season following 2018 Tommy John surgery, so he would likely be handled carefully in a typical season. The 60-game 2020 campaign is far from typical, however, so the Angels have no plans to limit his season workload even if the team goes deep into the playoffs. As it stands, Ohtani is slated to pitch on a once-per-week schedule throughout the campaign, so he's unlikely to make more than 10 regular-season starts.