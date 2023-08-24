Ohtani has a torn UCL and will not pitch again in 2023, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

No decision has been made yet on a Tommy John procedure to repair Ohtani's UCL -- which would be the second of his career -- but he will be shut down as a pitcher for the time being. The two-way star exited Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader due to "arm fatigue," but he was still able to serve as the Angels' designated hitter in the nightcap and will continue to do so going forward, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani will finish his season on the mound with a 3.17 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 130.2 innings across 22 starts.