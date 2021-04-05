Manager Joe Maddon said after Sunday's 7-4 win over the White Sox that Ohtani (ankle) won't start at designated hitter in Monday's series opener versus the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though Maddon downplayed the severity of the ankle injury Ohtani suffered in his home-plate collision with Jose Abreu on Sunday, the Angels will understandably take some extra precaution with the two-way standout heading into their second series of the season. According to Bollinger, Maddon said that Ohtani will be getting a day off for maintenance purposes more than anything, as the 26-year-old had hit in all four games of the series with Chicago in addition to pitching 4.2 innings (92 pitches) Sunday. Ohtani could still be available as a pinch-hitter Monday, which would seem to suggest that he'll be on track to serve as a DH at some point during the series with Houston. And assuming he makes it through a bullpen session in the next couple of days without incident, Ohtani is lined up to make his second start as a pitcher next Sunday versus the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.