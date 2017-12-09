Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't play outfield in 2018
Ohtani (ankle) will not play the outfield in 2018, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
While the Angels confirmed that Ohtani will play both ways, GM Billy Eppler said definitively that Ohtani will not play the outfield this upcoming season. It doesn't come as a huge surprise given that Ohtani hasn't played the outfield regularly in several years. He figures to DH a couple times per week, likely pushing Albert Pujols to first base on occasion, while perhaps operating as part of a six-man starting rotation.
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...