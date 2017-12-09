Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't play outfield in 2018

Ohtani (ankle) will not play the outfield in 2018, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

While the Angels confirmed that Ohtani will play both ways, GM Billy Eppler said definitively that Ohtani will not play the outfield this upcoming season. It doesn't come as a huge surprise given that Ohtani hasn't played the outfield regularly in several years. He figures to DH a couple times per week, likely pushing Albert Pujols to first base on occasion, while perhaps operating as part of a six-man starting rotation.