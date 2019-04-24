Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return in April
Ohtani (elbow) is still expected to take live batting practice this week but he won't be activated before the end of April, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani expressed optimism at the start of April he would be ready to play by the end of the month, but the fact he has yet to face live pitching makes this news relatively unsurprising. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the 24-year-old has also progressed to throwing from 95 feet as part of his throwing program.
