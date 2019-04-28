Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return in upcoming series
Manager Brad Ausmus said that Ohtani (elbow) will not play during the team's upcoming home series against Toronto, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani has been increasing his workload, most recently hitting in a simulated games. He is set to get about 40 plate appearances in similar action across the next week, so he is not yet ready to return to the club. The team does play a second series during their upcoming homestand that begins on May 4, and it appears that Ausmus left the door open for Ohtani to return then depending on how he progresses this week.
