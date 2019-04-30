Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return this weekend
Manager Brad Ausmus said Ohtani (elbow) won't travel to Mexico for this weekend's two game series versus the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ausmus announced earlier Tuesday that Ohtani would not return during the current series against the Blue Jays, and now his absence will extend for at least two more games. According to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, the 24-year-old has made 30 of his 40 originally scheduled simulated plate appearances, but may need a bit more before making his return.
