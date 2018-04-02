Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Works around homer to record win in first start
Ohtani (1-0) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts through six innings in a win Sunday over the Athletics.
He was a bit shaky early, as Matt Chapman touched him up for a three-run home run, but Ohtani showed resolve in his major league debut. He buckled down after the home run to finish with four straight scoreless innings to finish with the quality start and win, all within 92 pitches. Ohtani drew 18 swinging strikes, including five whiffs on just 11 uses of his nasty splitter. If the splitter remains that kind of strikeout tool for Ohtani, the American League should be very afraid.
