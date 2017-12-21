Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Works out Wednesday, ankle improving

Ohtani (ankle, elbow) worked out at Nippon-Ham's minor-league facility Wednesday, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This marked Ohtani's first workout in four days, as the two-way superstar reportedly ran, played catch and hit off a machine with no issues. He underwent ankle surgery and had a PRP injection in his right elbow in October, but neither issue is expected to hold him back once pitchers and catchers report. The 23-year-old even said that he's been told his surgically repaired ankle is "healing quickly" following a checkup earlier in the week. While he won't play the outfield in 2018, the Angels confirmed Ohtani is indeed expected to play both ways.

