Angels' Shohei Ohtani: X-rays negative on finger
Ohtani was cleared of any structural damage to his right ring finger after the X-rays he underwent after Monday's 3-1 loss to the Twins returned negative, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani was struck on the hand by a pitch in his eighth-inning plate appearance and was pulled from the contest. One batter later, the Angels lost Andrelton Simmons to what appeared to be a significant ankle sprain, with manager Brad Ausmus noting after the game that Simmons' setback was a greater concern than Ohtani's. The 24-year-old's phenom's negative test support the notion that he avoided a serious injury, but it's possible that Ohtani is still withheld from action while he manages pain in his right hand. Ohtani is slashing .250/.345/.375 with two home runs and a 30.9 percent strikeout rate through 55 plate appearances this season.
