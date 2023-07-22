Ohtani (8-5) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings to earn the win Friday over the Pirates.

Ohtani has battled various issues on his right middle finger for weeks, but he was able to throw 87 pitches (60 strikes) in this start. The results were mediocre -- he allowed four home runs, two of which came from Pittsburgh top prospect Henry Davis. At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored to help his own cause. The two-way star is at a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148:47 K:BB through 111.2 innings over 19 starts. He also has a .305/.400/.676 slash line across 96 contests as a hitter. Ohtani is tentatively lined up for a road start in Toronto if the Angels don't trade him or hold him out for asset protection ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.