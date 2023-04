DiChiara was placed on Double-A Rocket City's 7-day injured list April 6 due to an upper-body injury, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

The severity of DiChiara's injury isn't known, but it's already cost him the first week and a half of the Double-A season. After being drafted last summer, DiChiara was assigned to Rocket City and slashed .195/.362/.237 with one home run and one stolen base across 149 plate appearances.