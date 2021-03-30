site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Steve Cishek: Lands with Angels
Cishek signed a contract with the Angels on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Cishek was granted his release by the Astros on Thursday after it became clear that he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster. He'll serve as bullpen depth to start the 2021 campaign for the Angels.
