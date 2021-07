Cishek gave up one hit and struck out one over a scoreless one-third of an inning to earn a hold against Baltimore on Saturday.

The right-hander relieved starter Alex Cobb in the eighth inning and yielded an infield single to the first batter he faced. However, Cishek recovered to strike out Cedric Mullins, keeping the Angels' three-run lead intact. The veteran reliever ranks second on the team with nine holds while posting a 3.22 ERA and 35:22 K:BB across 36.1 innings.