Cishek pitched one inning against Seattle on Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

The Angels opened the ninth inning trailing by a pair of runs, and Cishek was brought into the game after Hunter Strickland allowed the first two Seattle batters to reach base. Cishek wasn't any more effective, allowing both inherited runners to score and giving up three runs of his own. The right-hander wasn't hit hard -- neither of the Mariners' hits left the infield -- but he issued three walks (one intentional) and threw only 16 of 29 pitches for strikes. Cishek entered the contest with no earned runs and only six hits on his ledger over his previous 13.1 innings, so he isn't likely to slip down the bullpen hierarchy after one poor outing.