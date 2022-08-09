Duggar was activated by the Angels on Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Duggar will join the big-league club right after being claimed off waivers on Sunday. He's spent time with both San Francisco and Texas so far in 2022, struggling to a .189/.241/.245 slash line with three doubles, four RBI, five stolen bases and four runs scored. Per Chen, Duggar is expected to see time at all three outfield positions.