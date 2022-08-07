The Angels claimed Duggar off waivers from the Rangers on Sunday.
Since Duggar was playing with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate prior to being designated for assignment Thursday, he won't immediately have to go on the Angels' 26-man active roster. That being said, Duggar looks primed to receive a call-up ahead of the Angels' series opener in Oakland on Monday, when Mickey Moniak is expected to be go on the injured list with a broken left middle finger, which could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Duggar, who owns a .240/.296/.373 slash line in 824 career MLB plate appearances with the Giants and Rangers, could challenge Magneuris Sierra for the everyday role in center field while Moniak is out indefinitely.
