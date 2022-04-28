Aquino (elbow) made his season debut for Single-A Inland Empire on Sunday and has made two appearances thus far for the affiliate, working three scoreless innings while striking out two and allowing one hit and two walks.

Aquino initially signed with the Angels in December 2016, but the 22-year-old right-hander didn't make his full-season debut until almost five and a half years after the fact. A prolonged recovery from Tommy John surgery delayed his arrival to Single-A, but Aquino finally looks to be healthy again.