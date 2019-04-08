Cole (shoulder) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cole has been sidelined all season with a sore right shoulder. Now that he's healthy, the right-hander will head to the minors to find his footing before rejoining the big club when ready. Cole notched a 2.75 ERA and 9.8 K/9 in 36 innings with the Angels last season.