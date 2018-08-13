Cole didn't factor into the decision against the Athletics on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over his 1.1 innings, striking out three with no walks as the Angels eventually fell 8-7.

Cole got the start in a bullpen game for the Angels and it wasn't a memorable effort, as the A's tagged him for three earned before chasing him from the contest after just four outs and 37 pitches. The 28-year-old saw his ERA jump from 1.59 to 2.95 thanks to the performance, although his WHIP still stands at a sterling 0.87. Both those numbers should be taken with a bit of a grain of salt, however, as he's only thrown 18.1 innings in 2018.