Cole might start a bullpen game for the Angels on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This probably will be addressed officially by the club closer to Sunday's start time of 4:07 p.m. ET. Cole holds a 159 ERA with 19 strikeouts and five walks on the year, but he'll probably go no more than two innings, which -- as has been the cases with most "openers" this season -- puts him at a disadvantage for earning a decision.