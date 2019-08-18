Cole (3-4) allowed just one hit over a scoreless 1.2 innings of work, earning the win in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Cole did well to suppress the White Sox during his appearance, and he became the pitcher of record as the Angels pieced together a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cole has alternated between strong and sloppy in August, allowing four or more runs in three of his six appearances this month. The 29-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 40 innings this season.