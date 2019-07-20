Cole worked around a base hit to toss two shutout innings while operating as the Angels' opening pitcher in the team's 10-0 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Making his third appearance as an opener this season, Cole aced the test, facing the minimum six batters in two innings before giving way to primary pitcher Jaime Barria. Manager Brad Ausmus said after the loss that he has no imminent plans to shake up the rotation, so Cole could be tasked with serving as the Angels' opener ahead of Barria and/or Felix Pena heading into the upcoming week.