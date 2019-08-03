Cole (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. He struck out one.

The right-hander fumbled the baton badly as the Angels' opener, allowing the first five batters he faced to reach base. Cole saw his ERA balloon by more than a full run as a result of this outing, and he now sports a 3.97 ERA and 33:16 K:BB through 34 innings on the year with one win and two holds in 22 appearances.