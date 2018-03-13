The Angels signed Cole to a minor-league contract last week, Rob Fai of MiLB.com reports.

Cole rose from the Midwest League all the way to the majors last season, culminating in the right-hander making his MLB debut for the Blue Jays in August. He was lit up for four runs in one inning in that outing and ushered off the 40-man roster shortly thereafter while he was recovering from a fractured right toe. Now back to full strength, Cole will look to offer organizational rotational depth for the Angels. He'll likely report to Double-A Mobile or Triple-A Salt Lake.