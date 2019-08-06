Cole (1-3) was hit with the loss after giving up five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning Monday night against the Reds.

Much like his last appearance as an opener, Cole was hit hard by the opposition from the start. He surrendered five runs in the first inning, putting his team in a big hole early on. The 29-year-old right-hander's ERA jumped from 2.94 to 5.14 over his last two outings after allowing nine runs over just 1.1 frames. It would be surprising to see the Angels use him as an opener moving forward considering the struggles Cole has had of late.