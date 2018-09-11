Cole struck out three over four perfect frames in relief Monday in the Angels' 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Starting pitcher Jaime Barria was roughed up for four runs over three innings before manager Mike Scioscia turned to Cole, who was spectacular while ensuring the Rangers didn't turn the game into a blowout. Scioscia probably would have preferred to keep Cole available Tuesday in what amounts to a bullpen game for the Angels' pitching staff, but the expanded roster should allow the team to cover the leftover innings without much hassle.