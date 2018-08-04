Angels' Taylor Cole: Recalled by Angels
Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Cole will join the Angels bullpen, taking the roster spot vacated by Tyler Skaggs, who hit the disabled list with a strained adductor. Cole's tenure could be short, as the Angels will need to send someone down to make room for Sunday's presumed spot starter Deck McGuire.
