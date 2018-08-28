Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Cole will serve as a fresh reliever with the Angels scheduled for a bullpen game Tuesday. He owns a 4.19 ERA and 23:8 K:BB across 19.1 innings with the big club so far this season. Williams Jerez was shipped to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

