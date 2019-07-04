Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Jaime Barria pitched Wednesday and would not have been available to pitch again before the All-Star break, so the Angels made the logical decision to swap him out for a fresh arm in Cole. This will be Cole's fifth stint with the major-league team this season. He has struggled to a 4.86 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with the Angels and will likely pitch primarily in mop-up duty.

