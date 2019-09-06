Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

The 29-year-old hasn't been very good in 43.2 big-league innings this season, posting a 6.80 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP. His numbers in 20.2 frames for Salt Lake aren't particularly encouraging either, as he owns a 5.23 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP. He'll be a low-leverage bullpen option down the stretch.

